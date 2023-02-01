Samsung Uses A Different Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Every Galaxy S23; Here Are All The Differences

Qualcomm did not publicly state that it had two Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 variants when it officially announced its flagship chipset last year, despite rumors doing their usual rounds. However, prior to the Galaxy S23 unveiling, we came across evidence suggesting that Samsung sourced upgraded silicon from its partner. Well, it appears that those findings are true, and here are all the differences you need to know.

Increased CPU, and GPU clock speeds are not the only improvements arriving for the Galaxy S23’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but changes in the ISP and other areas

First, let us start with the basic improvements. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 running in any Galaxy S23 will have its Cortex-X3 core operating at 3.36GHz instead of the default 3.20GHz speeds running in other Android-powered handsets. As for the rest of the cores, their frequencies remain unchanged. Coming to the GPU, the speed has increased from 680MHz to 719MHz, providing a small boost in graphics performance.

Essentially, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 running in the Galaxy S23 would have been the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 if Qualcomm had announced its publicly for other smartphones. However, according to XDA Developers, there are other changes too. While having increased CPU and GPU clock speeds is a plus, it is highly unlikely that users will witness these changes, assuming they are not running benchmarks all the time.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 running in the Galaxy S23 also brings a Cognitive ISP to enable real-time Semantic Segmentation to enhance images, making it the first smartphone lineup to support such a technology. For those that do not know, Semantic Segmentation is a deep learning algorithm that attempts to identify objects in an image. This method of identification can lead to little improvements in the processed image, which means the camera of each Galaxy S23 model may produce better images.

Other than that, the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 features an improved Snapdragon Hexagon processor for better AI performance, though consumers will likely not see the benefits of this change. It is unclear if Qualcomm intends to launch this particular version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to other vendors, though it is possible Samsung had a meeting with the company, perhaps paying it a premium to get access to higher-binned chips. If that is the case, it is good practice, one that Samsung should maintain next year too.