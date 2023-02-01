Samsung Unleashes the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 200-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy and More

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is finally here, and although it is safe to argue that this year, Samsung played it safe. The next big thing has some nice tricks up its sleeve and is an excellent upgrade to those who never moved away from their Galaxy S20s or their Galaxy S21s. So, what has Samsung brought to the table? Everything that we had hoped for and more.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 200-megapixel camera that can take RAW photos in up to 50 megapixels

Let's get obvious out of the way, shall we? The Galaxy S23 Ultra uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, a Samsung-exclusive variant, promising higher performance than the standard offering. This is coupled with either 8 or 12 gigs of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The phone also has an S Pen housing, much like its predecessor.

The phone offers a 6.8-inch Infinity-O LTPO AMOLED display with a 3,088 x 1,440 display, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and a variable refresh rate of 1-120Hz. The screen, of course, also has an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Weighting 233 grams and with 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm dimensions, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a big phone but don't worry, the design makes it easy for you to hold the device with one hand, and there are going to be some excellent cases, as well. The dimensions are slightly different than the ones of the Galaxy S22 Ultra (163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm), so we are not sure if the cases will be compatible, but we will keep you updated for sure.

On the back, the Galaxy S23 Ultra brings a quad-camera setup, with the primary camera being a 200-megapixel unit with f/1.7 aperture, 23mm focal length, and optical image stabilization. The ultra-wide remains unchanged at 12-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture, 13mm focal length, and a 12-degree field of view. Then you have a duo of 10-megapixel telephoto cameras, one with 3x optical zoom and the other with 10x optical zoom. On the front, Samsung decided to go with a standard 12-megapixel camera instead of the 40-megapixel one found on the predecessor. The cameras will sport up to 8K video recording, along with all the fancy stuff such as Single Take, AR Doodle, Panorama, and more.

Powering the Galaxy S23 Ultra is a beefy 5,000 mAh battery capable of being topped up at 45W through a wired charger. You also have Fast Wireless Charging and Reverse Wireless charging. The phone will be running One UI 5.1 based on Android 13, with four years of major OS updates promised.

As far as the pricing and availability are concerned, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, much like the younger brothers, is now available for pre-order across the globe and will start shipping on 17th February, later this month. The phone starts at $1,199. As always, Samsung will include varying pre-order gifts from region to region. Last but not least, the phone is available in Lavender, Green, Cream, and Phantom Black.