Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Is 45 Percent Faster Than Samsung’s Exynos 2200 in Multi-Core Workloads, With an Even Bigger Gap in GPU Performance

Mobile chipsets launching within a time span of 12 months do not have a monumental performance difference, but Qualcomm went against that outcome by switching to TSMC and mass producing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on the 4nm process. The result is an impressive 45 percent multi-core boost when compared to the Exynos 2200, which is also fabricated on the 4nm architecture.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Also Registers a 60 Percent GPU Performance Increase Over the Exynos 2200

The Geekbench 5 single-core and multi-core performance numbers of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Exynos 2200 were shared by Ice Universe, and the difference is night and day. Qualcomm’s flagship SoC is the first for Android devices to obtain a multi-core score that crosses 5,000. If you remember, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 greatly suffered from the same issues as the Exynos 2200, ranging from performance stability, thermal throttling, and others, but that is because both chipsets were mass produced on Samsung’s 4nm technology.

As for the GPU, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s Adreno 740 unit is said to be 60 percent faster than the graphics processor running in the Exynos 2200, though the tipster did not share any numbers to validate this claim. Additionally, Ice Universe claims that power efficiency has improved by as much as 88 percent, but just like the GPU results, there are no figures to back these lofty differences. Then again, switching to TSMC has turned things around for Qualcomm, so we have to guess that there would be a multitude of benefits when switching foundries.

For Exynos2200 users in Europe, the update from S22U to S23U is an earth shaking change. The multi-core increase of 45% is enough to make you feel faster in daily operation, not just in the score. pic.twitter.com/4cRCutwILd — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 22, 2022

Unfortunately, while the performance differences between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Exynos 2200 are massive, Qualcomm’s latest SoC continues to lag behind the A16 Bionic, with the latter beating it in both single-core and multi-core results. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 does match the A15 Bionic’s performance, but that still makes it an entire generation behind Apple. Luckily, the gap continues to close with every passing.

Since Samsung is not using any Exynos SoC for its Galaxy S23 series launching in 2023, customers who previously had to endure those purchases will rejoin that they will experience the same performance and battery life as customers living in the U.S. As always, we will be back with more Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 results, so stay tuned.

News Source: Ice Universe