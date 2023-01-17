Samsung’s Older Exynos 2200 Surprisingly Beats Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 In Smartphone Ray Tracing Test for Average FPS Category

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm process already became a winner on paper. In earlier tests, Qualcomm’s current flagship SoC was shown to be 45 percent faster than Samsung’s Exynos 2200 in multi-core benchmarks. However, when running ray tracing tests, the story takes a completely different path, as the AMD RDNA2 GPU running in the Exynos 2200, called the Xclipse 920 beats the Adreno 740 in average FPS.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s Adreno 740 still takes the lead in maximum and minimum FPS in the same ray tracing test due to improved rasterization performance

With the ZTE nubia Red Magic 8 Pro officially announced, Android Authority took the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship through its paces, particularly with the Basemark Vitro GPU test suite. The application uses ray tracing to improve reflection quality, while lighting and shadows are rendered using traditional rasterization. Now, given that the Red Magic 8 Pro is targeted to the masses as a gaming smartphone, it should handily beat the Galaxy S22 Ultra running the Exynos 2200, right?

Well, we were just as surprised as our readers will be when they see these results because in the average FPS category, for some reason, the Exynos 2200 actually beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 by obtaining 21.6FPS, compared to its competitor’s 17.6FPS. However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 maintains a strong lead in maximum and minimum FPS, if that matters to you. Since the entire test does not feature scenes with ray tracing alone, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has a higher maximum FPS value because it does better in traditional rasterization.

As you can see, the Exynos 2200 beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in average FPS but not in maximum and minimum FPS / Image Credits - Android Authority

The test was run by Android Authority a bunch of times on both smartphones to ensure that the initial run was not buggy, but the same results materialized. Also, the Redmagic 8 Pro was running a newer Vulkan API version than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, so it is clear that software support was not an issue. It genuinely appears that in Vitro, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is slower than the Exynos 2200, at least in ray tracing.

In other benchmarks, Qualcomm’s top-end SoC effortlessly beats Samsung’s last flagship chipset, so clearly, the hardware’s capabilities are limited to ray tracing. You can check out the entire tests carried out by Android Authority by clicking on the source link below. Also note that the Redmagic 8 Pro’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 cannot be compared with the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s A16 Bionic because the latter does not support ray tracing, unfortunately.

News Source: Android Authority