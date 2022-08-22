Galaxy S23 Ultra Design to Remain Almost Unchanged From Galaxy S22 Ultra, Tipster Claims New Flagship to Retain Same Display Size

Ever since the Galaxy Note series discontinuation, Samsung has effectively re-used the lineup’s design for the ‘Ultra’ variants of the Galaxy S family. For 2023, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will remain ‘almost’ unchanged from its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, according to one tipster.

Chipset and UI Upgrade Could Make Consumers Forget About the Same Design That Samsung Has Been Using, Implies Tipster

In terms of specifications, Ice Universe claims that the Galaxy S23 Ultra may increase by 0.1 to 0.2mm in dimensions compared to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. He did not mention precisely where this change would be present, but as he shares other details, it is clear that there will be fewer dimensional differences between the two premium handsets.

He states that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 5000mAh battery and a thickness of 8.9mm, both of which are common figures with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Let us look at the previous launches, which include Galaxy Note releases. Samsung is selling users an outdated design and using a different model to market its top-tier flagships for a few years now.

The size of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is almost unchanged from that of the S22 Ultra, with only an increase of 0.1~0.2mm, 5000mAh, 8.9mm thickness, and still a 6.8-inch 3088x1440 screen.

As long as the Snapdragon 8Gen2 + One UI 5.1 is excellent, the appearance can remain the same. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 21, 2022

Whether or not the Korean giant has hit a roadblock with the Galaxy S23 Ultra when it comes to design innovation, we have yet to find out, but at least we will be greeted with massive changes in other categories. For instance, Ice Universe states that buyers may forget the old design as long as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Samsung’s custom One UI 5.1 skin do not disappoint.

Other internal changes include Qualcomm’s larger 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor, a 200MP main camera, and a selfie shooter upgrade. Unfortunately, according to a previous rumor, we should not expect a telephoto camera upgrade for any Galaxy S23 model. Samsung will likely launch all three members in February next year, so before the launch event kicks off, we will have plenty of updated information for our readers, so stay tuned.

News Source: Ice Universe