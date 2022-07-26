Menu
Galaxy S23 Ultra Will Not Feature Upgraded Telephoto Camera, Claims Latest Report

Omar Sohail
Jul 26, 2022
Samsung will likely bring significant camera upgrades to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, just like it did with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Unfortunately, one area where the company will reportedly cut corners is the telephoto unit, with the latest information stating that the sensor and zoom capabilities will remain the same.

Samsung May Reuse the Same Telephoto Camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra but Could Add Improvements to the Galaxy S23 Ultra Using Software

As far as the Galaxy S23 Ultra camera specifications go, GalaxyClub has learned that the upcoming flagship will sport a 10MP telephoto camera boasting a 10x optical zoom. For those that do not know, the Galaxy S22 Ultra features the exact camera resolution, along with an identical optical zoom, indicating that Samsung does not intend to incorporate changes here. This approach may be followed with the less expensive Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus too, as an earlier report stated that Samsung would not introduce telephoto camera upgrades to these two models.

However, before we jump to conclusions, just because Samsung will use a 10MP telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom does not mean that the unit will behave identically to the one present in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung could use an upgraded version of that 10MP camera, one that processes better images and video. The Korean giant is rumored to use an updated 200MP main rear camera for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which may be an improvement over the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 108MP primary shooter.

Samsung may also introduce software improvements to the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s telephoto camera by using multiple computational techniques to improve image quality when that 10x optical zoom is completely or partially maxed out. Other upgrades that we can expect from the Galaxy S23 series is from the selfie camera department, but that is all the information we have for now. More updates will arrive as we move closer to the expected launch month, which is February 2023, so stay tuned for further reports like this.

News Source: GalaxyClub

