The Galaxy S23 Ultra is Finally Getting a Much-Needed Camera Update

Furqan Shahid
Aug 19, 2022
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200MP Camera Against iPhone 14 Pro

The Samsung Ultra smartphones have been sporting 108-megapixel cameras since the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The cameras have been capable of delivering 108-megapixel shots or pixel-binned 12-megapixel shots. Now, a Korean outlet has reported that the Galaxy S23 Ultra could finally ship with a 200-megapixel camera.

Galaxy S23 Ultra Could Finally Ship with a 200-Megapixel Camera

According to a report from ET News, Samsung has confirmed with the camera partners that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be shipping with a 200-megapixel camera sensor. The report also suggests that the ultra variant will be the only device to come with a 200-megapixel camera.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Samsung Teases Next-Gen 990 Pro PCIe Gen 5 NVMe M.2 SSD, Heatsink Design With RGB

However, this is not the first time we are hearing about the camera upgrade. News has been around since Samsung debuted the 200-megapixel HP1 sensor last year. However, now that we are hearing from a reliable source, the chances of getting a new sensor have only increased.

It is also worth noting that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will not be the first phone to come with a 200-megapixel camera. The Motorola X30 Pro debuted in China last week and the device can shoot up to 200 megapixels or can use pixel binning to shoot at either 12 or 50 megapixels. Therefore, it would be safe to assume that the Samsung flagship would also be capable of shooting using the same method.

Whatever the case might be, it is better to wait for the final reveal so we can know more about what is going to happen with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. We will keep you posted as we hear more about the next big thing from Samsung.

