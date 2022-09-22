Galaxy S23 May See a Battery Downgrade Compared to Galaxy S22, but Not by Much

Where Samsung is likely to use the same design for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which also means using the same 5,000mAh battery, the company is rumored to bring a downgrade to the base Galaxy S23, according to the latest report. On the plus side, the reduction will not be massive, but it does show Samsung’s reported lack of commitment toward the less expensive models.

Base Galaxy S23 to Get a 5 Percent Smaller Battery Than the Galaxy S22

The base Galaxy S22 features a 3,700mAh battery, which was already a downgrade compared to the Galaxy S21, which had a 4,000mAh cell. According to The Elec, the least expensive Galaxy S23 is expected to have a battery that is 5 percent less than what the Galaxy S22 touts, and while that might not be enough, it still means that you will see slower mileage on your smartphone based on what you are doing.

The Galaxy S23 may also ship with the same telephoto camera as this year’s model, so while it may seem at first glance that Samsung is making compromises with the base version for 2023, there are other upgrades to be excited about. For instance, all flagship models arriving next year are said to get an uplift in the selfie camera, with all versions reportedly launching exclusively with Qualcomm’s next-generation SoC, which at this stage, will likely be called the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is reported to be mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm process, it will be more power efficient than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 running in the Galaxy S22. In short, users may experience a slight battery life improvement on the Galaxy S23. It is unclear what Samsung intends to do with the leftover internal space, but there are rumors that we will see satellite connectivity on the higher-end versions, so perhaps additional antennas.

There are still several months remaining for the Galaxy S23 launch, so we will see if Samsung alters its decision. No one wants to see a battery reduction on a successor, least of all consumers unless there is an upside, so we will continue to update our readers in the future.

News Source: The Elec