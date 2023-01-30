Galaxy S23’s Base Model To Feature Slower UFS 3.1 Storage Compared To The Remaining Lineup

The Galaxy S23, like previous models, will be the most affordable member of Samsung’s flagship lineup, which also means it will arrive with the highest cost-cutting measures. From the lack of a vapor chamber to a plastic back, Samsung is attempting to provide the best possible smartphone experience to customers while also ensuring a healthy profit. Unfortunately, that also means using a slower memory standard compared to the rest of the lineup. What that means is that the cheapest Galaxy S23 will ship with UFS 3.1 storage.

Remaining Galaxy S23 will feature UFS 4.0 storage; all models will feature faster RAM

The base Galaxy S23 version will continue to ship with 128GB of internal memory, with the option to upgrade it to a 256GB variant for a higher price. According to Ice Universe on Twitter, the most affordable option will ship with UFS 3.1 storage, making its read and write speeds slower than the UFS 4.0 standard that is expected to be found in all of the remaining models. Samsung is likely to use its own UFS 4.0 storage chips in various Galaxy S23 versions, bringing several benefits to the table.

This will include a 46 percent power-efficiency improvement compared to the company’s UFS 3.1 standard, along with a bandwidth increase that is twice that of the latter. UFS 4.0 can deliver sequential read speeds of up to 4,200MB/s, with write speeds going up to 2,800MB/s. UFS 3.1 storage speeds vary by capacity, but 128GB chips have a sequential write speed of 850MB/s. In short, with the exception of the base Galaxy S23, every other version will provide a snappier experience as a result of those speed improvements and possibly better battery life.

Samsung's training materials are wrong (they often do)，It is wrong for S23 series to adopt LPDDR5.

The truth is this: Samsung Galaxy S23 series all adopt LPDDR5X DRAM and UFS 4.0

The only exception is that the 128GB version of Galaxy S23 is UFS 3.1 flash memory pic.twitter.com/LEN3tN8Ue5 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 28, 2023

Thankfully, regardless of what model you purchase, Ice Universe states that all Galaxy S23 members will feature faster and more efficient LPDDR5X RAM, which is a relief. Like UFS 4.0, Samsung is expected to utilize its LPDDR5X RAM chips, which can top out at 8.5Gbps bandwidth and consume 20 percent less power than LPDDR5 RAM. With Galaxy Unpacked starting in a couple of days, we will have the entire specifications list for you, so just wait a little while longer.

If you have yet to make up your mind on which Galaxy S23 model to upgrade to, Samsung is offering you a deal with no strings attached. The company will give you a $50 credit if you reserve a Galaxy smartphone on its website and a $100 credit if you reserve a Galaxy smartphone and a Galaxy Book. You will have to be quick, though, because when Galaxy Unpacked officially starts, those free credit offers will be out the window.

News Source: Ice Universe