Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus Do Not Have LTPO OLED Technology, Despite Samsung Specifying That Both Models Do

After going through a specifications check, we found that both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus were listed as having variable refresh rate displays that range from 10-120Hz, indicating that just like the more expensive Galaxy S22 Ultra, these have LTPO OLED technology. Unfortunately, a notable display analyst has stepped in, clarifying the confusion, which will disappoint a lot of you.

Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus Will Not Have Battery-Saving Display Technology, Refresh Rate Can Only Go Down to 60Hz

In a now-deleted tweet, which we thankfully got a hold off thanks to some quick thinking, DSCC CEO Ross Young said that apart from the top-end Galaxy S22 Ultra, no other model from the Galaxy S22 family features LTPO OLED technology. For those that do not know, LTPO OLED allows for a display’s refresh rate to switch between 10Hz to 120Hz depending on what the screen is showing.

Official Galaxy S22 Firmware Now Available [Download]

This helps to reduce unnecessary battery drain but is also more costly to produce compared to traditional panels. For obvious reasons, Samsung could not incorporate this technology on the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22 Plus without increasing the pricing of both handsets, which is why the company had to omit it. The refresh rate one these smartphones can only go down to 60Hz.

The only problem is that now, with Samsung reducing the display sizes of these two, they also get smaller batteries compared to last year’s models, which will undoubtedly have an adverse impact on battery life. We have included the specifications sheet of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus to show you that Samsung did indeed state that the refresh rate ranges between 10-120Hz, but we feel that a correction will be done soon.

You might also like to check out.

News Source: Ross Young