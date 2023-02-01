Galaxy S22 Gets A Price Cut After Galaxy S23 Announcement, Now Available For $699

Samsung did not follow its usual practice of discontinuing last year’s Galaxy S series of smartphones after the new one got introduced. Sure, after the Galaxy S23’s introduction, the company might have stopped selling the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra, but the Galaxy S22 is now better value after a price cut that brings the base model down to $699.99.

Samsung top-end smartphone lineup looks slightly better with the addition of a cheaper model

Currently, there are two storage models available on Samsung’s website for the Galaxy S22; a 128GB one and a 256GB one. With the cheapest model now priced at $699.99, the one sporting twice the memory can be yours for $749.99, making it cheaper than the base Galaxy S23 version, which starts from $799.99 in the U.S. In terms of value, the Galaxy S22 is basically what the Galaxy S22 FE should have been, but it appears that Samsung did not launch the latter because it may have planned for this very moment.

Even if that was the intention all along, the Galaxy S22 is not a bad value by any means. For U.S. customers, you are getting the previous-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a capable camera setup, a high refresh rate display, and more. Sure, the battery could have been bigger, but all you have to do is plug the smartphone into a high-wattage charger, and the cell will be topped up in no time. For customers who cannot jump onto the bandwagon of getting one of the latest and greatest, this model is definitely for you.

What is more interesting is that you are getting five finishes in total to match your personality and other belongings if that is your preference. If you are interested in getting the base model with 128GB of storage for $699.99, you can visit Samsung’s website and order it immediately.