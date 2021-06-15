Galaxy S22 Lineup’s Display Sizes Get Shared by Tipster – Claims Only the ‘Ultra’ Model Will Feature an LTPO OLED Screen

Just like the Galaxy S21 family, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S22 series during the start of next year, so it is no surprise that initial details concerning their display sizes have been shared by one tipster. That same person also claims that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the only model to get an LTPO OLED screen.

Fresh Rumor Implies Both Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus Will Feature LTPS Screens, Resulting in Potentially Lower Production Costs

According to MauriQHD, his source, who goes by the name Hades has shared the Galaxy S22 family’s display sizes below.

Galaxy S22 - 6.06-inch display

Galaxy S22 Plus - 6.55-inch display

Galaxy S22 Ultra - 6.81-inch display

Only the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will have a display size that is smaller than their direct predecessors. The tipster has not mentioned why Samsung is rumored to go ahead with this, but a more interesting take is why the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the only version to feature an LTPO OLED screen? Previously, we reported that the same model could be the only one to feature premium materials, which comprises of a glass back and front, while the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus may featuring a polycarbonate body.

It appears that Samsung wants to highlight the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s features more prominently to the public, and enabling this move might allow the Korean giant to ship more units. The latest rumor suggests that the remaining two models will feature LTPS screens, resulting in lower production costs, translating into a more affordable retail price. Unfortunately, LTPS technology is less power efficient than LTPO, so there is that to keep in mind.

Only Ultra is LTPO from my source Hades (7/8 correct) pic.twitter.com/Rfbd4VSdT7 — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) June 11, 2021

For those that do not know, LTPO OLED technology is the same that is expected to debut with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. It dynamically switches the display’s refresh rate depending on what is shown on the screen. If it is a static image, the refresh rate automatically adjusts itself to conserve battery life. Thanks to its rumored 6.81-inch display, the Galaxy S22 Ultra may also ship with a larger cell, delivering adequate screen-on time for the user.

Of course, Samsung’s plans might drastically change in the coming months as there is a considerable amount of time left to launch the new flagship series. Like always, stay tuned for more updates in the coming weeks, and we might have something concrete for our readers.

News Source: MauriQHD