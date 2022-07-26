Galaxy S22 Bora Purple Goes Official

It was recently rumored that Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy S22 in a new color called Bora Purple, and a leak gave us a glimpse of that as well. Well, Samsung has finally officially launched the new color, and well, knowing the company and its history with new color options, I am not surprised.

Now, for those wondering what Bora means, it is just Korean for Purple. So, basically, you are getting the Galaxy S22 Purple Purple, and honestly, it looks really good.

The Galaxy S22 Bora Purple Goes is Now Official, Samsung Will be Releasing More Phones in This Color Soon

For those wondering, Samsung has said that the new color of the Galaxy S22 epitomizes what the company stands for "embracing individuality, pushing boundaries, and relentlessly innovating under the philosophy of openness."

This is the latest rendition of the purple hue that Samsung is doing. In the past, we have seen iterations like the Orchid Grey Galaxy S8, Lilac Purple Galaxy S9, Violet Galaxy S22, and the Lavender Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Bora Purple is a bit different than the rest of the renditions, as this one is bright and eye-catching. Samsung says that it is meant to spark joy and creativity. Sonia Chang. VP of Global Brand Marketing Group, MX Business at Samsung Electronics, mentions that the pastel and neutral tones of Bora Purple "embodies optimism and sense of a calm."

In addition to that, Chang also pointed out that while the color is being made available for the Galaxy S22 first, it is also going to be available for "exciting new Galaxy devices" in the coming weeks. This means that we can imagine a Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Bora Purple.

The Galaxy S22 Bora Purple will be available for purchase starting August 10th. Earlier reports have suggested that other models of the Galaxy S22 family will also be available in the same colorway, but we will keep you posted as we hear more about the new color making its way to other devices.