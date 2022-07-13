Menu
Galaxy S22 in Bora Purple Leaks in Full

Furqan Shahid
Jul 13, 2022

It should not come as a surprise that Samsung has a habit of launching their flagships in new color variants after the initial launch and the same seems to be happening with the Galaxy S22 series as we now have our first look at the upcoming Bora Purple color, and well, it looks good.

According to a leak coming from our friends over at WinFuture.de, the Galaxy S22 series in its entirety will be getting the new color called the Bora Purple and knowing Samsung, the new color can go official any time now.

The Galaxy S22 Bora Purple is a Reminder of the BTS Edition Galaxy S20+ with a Bit More Subtle Shade

The color is a strong and vibrant violet, which reminds us of the BTS edition S20+ Samsung is known for releasing, The entirety of the phone is covered in this new color, and well, it certainly is something that one would want. You can look at the images below.

samsung-galaxy-s22-5g-bora-purple-1657711095-0-0
samsung-galaxy-s22-5g-bora-purple-1657711092-0-0
samsung-galaxy-s22-5g-bora-purple-1657711081-0-0
samsung-galaxy-s22-5g-bora-purple-1657711088-0-0
samsung-galaxy-s22-5g-bora-purple-1657711074-0-0
samsung-galaxy-s22-5g-bora-purple-1657711078-0-0
samsung-galaxy-s22-5g-bora-purple-1657711070-0-0
2 of 9

While I would not find myself wanting this color, it is safe to say that it does look really striking. Especially the muted purple on the back with shiny sides. The phone can definitely be a hit and sure, it does not look as good as the burgundy does on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it certainly is a step in the right direction.

If the leaked information is correct, the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra could also see the new Bora Purple color, but we will have to wait and see. Considering how Samsung is going to be launching the upcoming foldable phones next month, it is safe to say that the new colorway could launch in the coming days or along with the foldable devices in August.

Do you think Samsung should introduce more exciting colorways? Let us know your thoughts below.

