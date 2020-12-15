Galaxy S21 Will Bring Support for S-Pen; Confirms Samsung

We have been hearing for some time now that Samsung will bring the S-Pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which will also mean that the Galaxy Note lineup could cease to exist. However, so far, this has only been a rumor since we have not heard anything official from Samsung. Well, that changes now as Samsung has finally confirmed this; even though the confirmation was not in the way I had expected, it still means that you are definitely getting something good.

President and Head of Mobile Communications Business Confirms the Existence of S-Pen Support on Galaxy S21

Like I said before, the confirmation is not exactly how we had hoped but still, coming from a company official, it carries all the weight to deem it important. TM Roh, who is the president and head of mobile communications business at Samsung, has confirmed this in a recent statement that he has made.

Samsung Exynos 2100 Teaser Reveals Samsung is Planning Good Things

This is an excerpt from the full statement made by TM Roh.

We’ve also been paying attention to people’s favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup.

Obviously, the statement coming from such a main figure of the company is more than enough to realize that the rumors are indeed true. However, Roh does mention the Galaxy Note in the same sentence as he mentions other devices, as well, which could mean that the Galaxy Note series might actually stick around rather than being canceled.

Whatever the case might be, it is too early to say anything with regards to that. But we do know that Samsung is planning on launching the Galaxy S21 series next month on 14th January, and considering the recent developments in the Exynos 2100 announcement, we won't be surprised if we start hearing more and more about the Galaxy S21 series, and keep you posted as we get more word.