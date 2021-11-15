Galaxy S21 Series Finally Getting Stable Android 12-Based One UI 4.0 Update

The time is finally here. Samsung has announced that it is rolling out the stable Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update to the Galaxy S21 trio of devices. The news is coming after a two-month-long One UI 4.0 beta program for the One UI devices. Most of the changes that Samsung is introducing in this update have been available in the beta program ever since it started.

However, you are now getting the definitive experience, and the update rolling out today will be much more polished and bug-free than the previous updates.

Samsung's One UI 4.0 skin and Android 12 will bring a heap of new customization options to the Galaxy S21 series. Users will gain access to new color pallets, which will drastically change the look and feel of your home screen, icons, notifications, and wallpapers. Samsung is also offering "reimagined" widgets, which will allow for better customization.

Additionally, you are getting new emoji features, GIFs, stickers, and more in the Samsung Keyboard app. Not many details were given in the official press release, although Samsung did provide a video of an Expressive Emoji feature. You can select two emojis on the keyboard and send them an animated GIF through a messaging app.

There are many more changes coming with Android 12, and we will be going into detail about these features in the coming days. For now, the One UI 4.0 beta can be downloaded by going to Settings on your Galaxy S21 and then heading over to Software update and Download and Install. It is important to know that the update will roll out in stages, so it might take a while before it is available on all devices, but Samsung did suggest that it is rolling out globally.

Since its release, I have been using the Galaxy S21 Ultra and cannot wait to get my hands on the One UI 4.0. Let us know if you have received the update.