Galaxy S21 Plus Renders Leak Show and Industrial but Familiar Design

By now, pretty much everyone is aware that the Galaxy S21 series is going official in January, and we have heard much about the devices in the past. However, the one missing device from the family was the Galaxy S21 Plus, which undeniably could be the most popular device in the family. But that changes today, as we finally have our hands on the Galaxy S21 Plus renders, and while it looks a lot similar to its younger and elder siblings, we are not really complaining here.

The Galaxy S21 Plus Finally Leaks and is Slightly Larger Than the Galaxy S20 Plus

Now we are well aware of the leaks that surrounded the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21, but this is the first time we are getting to see the Galaxy S21 Plus. Honestly, for a second, I thought Samsung might never release this phone to being with, but we are here.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Going to be Slimmer and Lighter According to Samsung

The latest leaked CAD renders show the same model from all the angles that are possible. These renders are based on the factory specifications, and they suggest that the Galaxy S21 Plus is going to measure at 161.55 x 75.6 x 7.86mm. Before we reveal more, you can look at the renders below.









Now the dimensions that have been given us tell a story that the S21 Plus is going to be slightly larger than the S20 Plus, which carries 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm measurements. This means that the S21 Plus might be almost identical to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The leak also tells us that the display size here will be 6.8-inch with a 120Hz refresh rate. The back panel design is something that we are well aware of since we have seen that in the remaining phones of the S21 family. We are aware that the devices are to go official sometime in January, with the rest of the details, such as preorder, happening the same month.

At this point, there are only a few things about the new Galaxy S21 series that we don't know. But the tip also shared a video of the CAD render that you can check below.

Are you planning to get your hands on the S21 Plus or any other device from the series? Let us know what you think.