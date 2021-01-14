Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus Are Limited to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM; Only Galaxy S21 Ultra Can Be Configured up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM

Samsung is through with unveiling the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the more premium Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, it looks like the company took a step backward for the less expensive versions in terms of specifications. In short, there’s no way to upgrade the RAM on both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus, as that option is only available on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus Can Still Be Upgraded With up to 256GB of Internal Storage

According to the specifications listed on Samsung’s U.S.-based website, both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus are limited to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The RAM isn’t upgraded regardless if you go from the 128GB storage version to the 256GB one. Samsung may aim to keep the costs down and sell these two models at a competitive price by keeping the memory upgrade path locked.

It’s Official, Galaxy S21 Series Will Not Ship with Charger and Earphones

For those who could upgrade the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and want to switch to the latest models, they’ll likely view this as a significant downgrade. Fortunately, for buyers pre-ordering the Galaxy S21 Ultra, you won’t see the same limitation here. The 6.8-inch flagship not only allows you to bump up your total storage to 512GB, but you also have the option to increase your total RAM count to 16GB.

However, to get access to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, you’ll have to pick up the top-tier version, which features 512GB of internal storage. The remaining 128GB and 256GB internal memory variants are limited to 12GB RAM, and for some, that’s going to be sufficient. What might not be appreciated is the high price tag you have to pay for the top-end version. Remember, the 16GB RAM with 512GB storage will set you back by a jaw-dropping $1,3799.99.

Many customers might not be keen to pay that much. Still, they should also be reminded that the Galaxy S21 Ultra is cheaper than the Galaxy S20 Ultra was for the same configuration, and you’re getting different upgrades for your troubles too. Sadly, future Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus buyers won’t be getting the same treatment, and if you believe that is unfair, do let us know your thoughts down in the comments.