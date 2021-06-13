Galaxy S21 FE Production Suspended by Samsung Following Chipset Shortage

Many of us have been waiting for the Galaxy S21 FE because this was the phone that was supposed to make Samsung's premium Galaxy S21 lineup more accessible to the masses. However, we now have some bad news for you as a report suggests that Samsung has suspended the production of the Galaxy S21 FE following the global chip shortage that affects mobile and technology overall around the globe.

We May Never Get to See a Galaxy S21 FE in the Flesh

The report is coming from a reliable source, and it claims that the production was halted because Samsung does not have enough processors for the Galaxy S21 FE. Samsung informed their supply partners on Friday that they are suspending the production of S21 FE parts and canceling orders on various materials. The partners reportedly believe that this decision means that the Galaxy S21 FE launch is not happening altogether.

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4 Release Date Seemingly Confirmed

Samsung used a combination of Snapdragon 888 and their Exynos 2100 for the Galaxy S21 FE in various regions, but it seems like there is no other option available. That, plus the fact that you are looking at Samsung launching a plethora of devices in August, makes sense that this sacrifice had to be made.

In theory, the production may be resumed, but there is no overlooking that in the world of smartphones, a halted production is something that one should be worried about. Let's see how Samsung and, in extension, Qualcomm are going to handle this. However, we also have to remember how Qualcomm explicitly mentioned that the chip shortage could last a couple of years.

In addition to that, the suspension of the S21 FE also raises concerns for a plethora of smartphones that are due to launch later this year and earlier next year. We will keep you posted as the story develops and there is an official confirmation.