Galaxy S21 FE Appears on Google Play Console with Key Specifications

Aside from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy S21 FE might as well be one of the most hyped devices from Samsung. After all, you will get the chance to buy the great Galaxy S21 but for cheap. However, we are not sure when the phone is coming out. We do know that it exists, as we have heard about the phone so many times at this point.

Now, MyFixGuide has found the Galaxy S21 FE in the Google Play Console; the listing also confirms the key specifications of the device that have been leaked on numerous occasions in the past.

The Galaxy S21 FE Cannot Seem to Stay Under the Wraps

The Galaxy S21 FE will come with a Snapdragon 888 paired with an Adreno 660 GPU that is clocked at 840Mhz. You are also getting access to 6 gigs of RAM, and the phone will have a resolution of 1080x2009, and it will be running Android 11 out of the box. Not at all surprising, to be honest, as we have been hearing about this for some time now.

I cannot confirm whether Samsung will be using the Exynos 2100 in the Galaxy S21 FE since we have not found any evidence that suggests that Samsung is planning to use a combination of both chipsets based on the markets.

As far as the release date and announcement are concerned, the Galaxy S21 FE is more or less a mystery that we know very little about as far as the availability is concerned. We are fully aware that the device exists, but we are waiting for the final confirmation from Samsung. Maybe the company decides to announce the device next month or in October. But we will have to wait and see for the official announcement.