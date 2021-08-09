Galaxy S21 FE in Purple Finish, Triple Rear Camera May Have Been Accidentally Leaked by Samsung

A product can accidentally leak on social media, and by the time companies realize this, it is already too late. A similar error might have given us our first look at the Galaxy S21 FE, the company’s upcoming flagship that is expected to feature top-notch specs for a competitive price.

The Leaked Image Shows a Samsung Smartphone With the Same Finish on the Back and Camera Front, a Similarity That Is Not Common With the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S21 Plus

On Samsung’s official Instagram page, an image allegedly shows the Galaxy S21 FE, along with the following message.

“What’s in your backpack for #BackToSchool? Get up to speed fast with the right tools for school.”

Considering that the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to target a demographic that requires a flagship without spending too much, perhaps Samsung has the right idea in promoting its upcoming model to the younger crowd, but not at the expense of leaking a purple variant. For those wondering that why is this not a Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S21 Plus; both the purple color is unchanged on both the front and camera area, something that is not common with the aforementioned smartphones.

Both the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus feature a different finish at the back and the camera bump, indicating that this could be our first look. This leak also reveals that just like its direct predecessor, the Galaxy S21 FE will ship with three cameras. According to a previously reported leak, it will tout a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide-angle unit, and an 8MP telephoto lens. At the front, Samsung may retain a 32MP camera, with one of the smartphone’s key strengths being that it will sport a Snapdragon 888 and support 5G right off the bat.

Then again, it is possible that the Galaxy S21 FE you see in the image is just a Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S21 Plus where the image editors left out the color change of the camera bump accidentally. This model is not expected to be a part of Samsung’s August 11 launch, but we will keep you updated on when it arrives and how much it costs, so stay tuned for more updates.

In the meantime, you can check out our Galaxy S21 FE rumor roundup to learn more about the flagship.

News Source: Samsung Instagram