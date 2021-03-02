Galaxy S21 Fan Edition Will Bring Premium Smartphone Experience for an Affordable Price

The Galaxy S21 series is one of the ambitious launches that Samsung has done, and all three phones are doing well in the market as far as reception is concerned. However, we are aware that Samsung is also planning on launching the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition sometime later this year.

The Galaxy S21 Fan Edition Will Make an Excellent Buy for Budget Users

The Fan Edition smartphones are usually the same as the original but with some corners cut to keep the price down. Last year's Galaxy S20 Fan Edition brought a flat screen along with a plastic back, but considering how the base Galaxy S21 this year is already offering these things, we are not sure how Samsung will be cutting more corners.

However, that has not stopped LetsGoDigital from creating some 3D renders of the device, and honestly, these do look pretty convincing. The website is known for creating these renders in-house, and in most cases, they are accurate.

Aside from the renders, we are also getting some tips on what the proposed specifications are going to be. The tip suggests that the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition will bring a 6.5-inch full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate but no HDR support.

You will also get either the Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 under the hood, and a minimum of 6GB RAM will be offered here, along with a 128 or 256GB storage option.

The phone will also bring a 4,800 mAh battery along with 25-watt wired and 15-watt wireless charging support. Obviously, you are not getting any charger in the box, or earphones, which has become a norm.

Furthermore, we don't have any information on the pricing and exact availability, but the device should be released earlier this year and cost as low as $650. Of course, we cannot say anything for sure and will eventually wait for the final release.

The Galaxy S21 Fan Edition will make a great device for anyone looking to get into the S21 family but at a cheaper price tag.