GALAX Lists GeForce RTX 4070 Ti & RTX 4070 On The Same Package

GALAX might have leaked or given us a first look at the packaging of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 custom designs but is it really what it seems to be?

NVIDIA leaks have shown that the upcoming RTX 4070 Ti and non-Ti models will utilize the same GPU architecture, the Ada Lovelace AD104, and are expected to see release in the late part of the first quarter of this year. However, in the latest marketing materials for the lineup, GALAX seems to have given away the Non-Ti model.

The GALAX EX Gamer and SG GeForce RTX 4070 Ti/non-Ti offer a new white colorway to go with their other graphics cards and share the same color as the HOF editions we saw last week. Now while these marketing images are indeed official, it seems to be an honest mistake from someone over at GALAX who simply forgot to put the Ti on the front of the box. There was a lot of confusion surrounding the renaming of the RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card and this is most likely what might have happened here. Nevertheless, the RTX 4070 is real too but based on what we've heard, it may not be a triple-slot behemoth like its other Ada brothers.

GALAX GeForce RTX 4070 Ti/Non-Ti Custom Graphics Cards (Image Credits: Videocardz):

As far as the specifications are concerned, we don't know what the final configuration would be but the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card will utilize the AD104-250/251 GPU core which will peak with a 200W TGP. Previous leaks have hinted at similar specs with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 rocking 5888 CUDA cores, and 12 GB GDDR6X VRAM clocked at 21 Gbps, We also pointed out that the graphics card will utilize the PG141 SKU 345/343 PCB layout which is designed to be very compact in size.

GALAX has not revealed pricing for the new graphics cards, but users should check the official website for more details once released.

