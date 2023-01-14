GALAX Launches GeForce RTX 4070 Ti HOF With White Colored Cooler & PCB, A 366W TGP & More

GALAX officially announced its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Hall of Fame (HOF) lineup featuring the RTX 4070 Ti HOF OC LAB & OF OC LAB Plus graphics cards. The premium graphics card series from GALAX will support overclocking at extreme levels, which follows the RTX 4090 HOF model launch that has set over 20 world records.

GALAX Pushes The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti To The Extreme With Its HOF Models, Up To 366W TGP For Overclocking

The GALAX GeForce RTX 4070 Ti HOF OC LAB Edition GPU offers 7680 CUDA cores and 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. The new graphics card's frequency reaches 2760 MHz with the OC profile and the card can also provide overclockers with a 366W peak power limit to play with.

The differences between the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti HOF OC LAB and LAB Plus Editions are that the Plus variants offer a "Performance" mode that offers a boost clock reaching 2760 MHz, and the non-Plus Edition only reaches 2715 MHz. Both graphics cards can enable the boost clocks via a BIOS switch on the component and offer a "Hyper Boost" button on the I/O plate.

The GALAX GeForce RTX 4070 Ti HOF OC LAB Edition graphics card has a single 16-pin (12VHPWR) connector, unlike its larger RTX 4090 HOF variant which features two and is the only card to do so. Both cards come with a 3x 8-pin adapter. Most RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards only require two, which makes this stand out above other cards. It will utilize the same cooler found on the RTX 4090 HOF variant (three-fan configuration, measuring 92mm for two fans and 112mm for one fan), and will be the exact dimensions as the aforementioned graphics card.

The HOF series is meant to feature the best available GPU silicon so one shouldn't doubt that the AD104 GPUs used by the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti would be any less. GALAX hasn't confirmed release date, availability, or initial pricing for its latest cards yet.

