GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 Serious Gaming Graphics Card Pictured, Quad-Slot With Quad-Fan Cooling

The GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is going to be an insane custom design, featuring a quad-slot cooler with quadruple fans.

In pictures leaked by Videocardz, we get a first look at GALAX's upcoming Serious Gaming design which will be incorporated into NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards. The Serious Gaming or SG series has been an entry-level design within GALAX's lineup which is followed by the more higher-end designs including the top HOF variants. This particular model seems to be for the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card considering its beefy nature.

GALAX's GeForce RTX 4090 SG gets serious with quadruple the trouble. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

Looking at the card itself, we can see that GALAX has relied on a quad-slot cooling solution which is a departure from the dual or even triple-slot designs we saw on the previous generation cards. The GeForce RTX 4090 SG retains three fans on the front and a separate fan goes at the back through the 1-Clip technology which we have showcased in several reviews of the previous SG models such as the one here. The card comes with a backplate and shroud that extend beyond the PCB & it can be seen that GALAX has given the RGB treatment not just to the front and sides but also to the fan at the back which is a nice touch. it kind of looks like the Arc reactor in Iron Man's chest.

GALAX goes full Squid Game with its latest GeForce RTX 40 packaging. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

As for other details, the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 Serious Gaming will be rocking a single 16-pin power connector. The whole card looks really meaty and another thing that can be noticed is the lack of the NVLINK connectors on the top models which is something that we have also noticed on the other leaked models too. The GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 SG rocks a seriously impressive heat-sink underneath the shroud and we can't wait to dissect it when the card gets officially revealed in the coming week.

GALAX is also coming back with a more serious packaging for its GeForce RTX 40 cards though the one for the RTX 4090 SG looks like it was inspired by Squid Game.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane but considering that the RTX 4090 is a cut-down design, it may feature slightly lower L2 and ROP counts. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range.

As for memory specs, the RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards including the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch on October 22 but an unveiling is expected at NVIDIA's GTC keynote later this month. All vendors are readying their GeForce RTX 4090 designs and we have also seen several Gigabyte models leaked and listed already, over here.

