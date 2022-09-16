Menu
Company

GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 Serious Gaming Graphics Card Pictured, Quad-Slot With Quad-Fan Cooling

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 16, 2022, 05:43 AM EDT
GALAX's GeForce RTX 4090 SG (Serious Gaming) graphics card has been leaked. (Image Credits: Videocardz)
GALAX's GeForce RTX 4090 SG (Serious Gaming) graphics card has been leaked. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

The GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is going to be an insane custom design, featuring a quad-slot cooler with quadruple fans.

GALAX Gets Serious With Its Quad-Slot & Quad-Fan Design On Next-Gen GeForce RTX 4090 Serious Gaming Graphics Card

In pictures leaked by Videocardz, we get a first look at GALAX's upcoming Serious Gaming design which will be incorporated into NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 graphics cards. The Serious Gaming or SG series has been an entry-level design within GALAX's lineup which is followed by the more higher-end designs including the top HOF variants. This particular model seems to be for the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card considering its beefy nature.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
GALAX Preps HOF Extreme 50 PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD With Phison E26 Controller, 12 GB/s Transfer Rate & Active Cooling
GALAX's GeForce RTX 4090 SG gets serious with quadruple the trouble. (Image Credits: Videocardz)
GALAX's GeForce RTX 4090 SG gets serious with quadruple the trouble. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

Looking at the card itself, we can see that GALAX has relied on a quad-slot cooling solution which is a departure from the dual or even triple-slot designs we saw on the previous generation cards. The GeForce RTX 4090 SG retains three fans on the front and a separate fan goes at the back through the 1-Clip technology which we have showcased in several reviews of the previous SG models such as the one here. The card comes with a backplate and shroud that extend beyond the PCB & it can be seen that GALAX has given the RGB treatment not just to the front and sides but also to the fan at the back which is a nice touch. it kind of looks like the Arc reactor in Iron Man's chest.

GALAX goes full Squid Game with its latest GeForce RTX 40 packaging. (Image Credits: Videocardz)
GALAX goes full Squid Game with its latest GeForce RTX 40 packaging. (Image Credits: Videocardz)

As for other details, the GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 Serious Gaming will be rocking a single 16-pin power connector. The whole card looks really meaty and another thing that can be noticed is the lack of the NVLINK connectors on the top models which is something that we have also noticed on the other leaked models too. The GALAX GeForce RTX 4090 SG rocks a seriously impressive heat-sink underneath the shroud and we can't wait to dissect it when the card gets officially revealed in the coming week.

GALAX is also coming back with a more serious packaging for its GeForce RTX 40 cards though the one for the RTX 4090 SG looks like it was inspired by Squid Game.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane but considering that the RTX 4090 is a cut-down design, it may feature slightly lower L2 and ROP counts. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF OC LAB Edition Graphics Card PCB Pictured, 28 Phases of Pure White Goodness

As for memory specs, the RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

Vietnamese Retailer Asking Over $2000 US For NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Pre-Orders 2

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards including the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch on October 22 but an unveiling is expected at NVIDIA's GTC keynote later this month. All vendors are readying their GeForce RTX 4090 designs and we have also seen several Gigabyte models leaked and listed already, over here.

Which NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card are you looking forward to the most?
View Results

Products mentioned in this post

RTX 3090
USD 1,150

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order