AMD Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPU & Memory Tuning Options Revealed, Infinity Fabric Clock Up To 3.0 GHz

Our friend, Yuri Bubliy aka 1usmus has managed to extract the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPU & memory tuning options from the latest BIOS. As expected, there are going to be several existing & new tuning options for Zen 4 chips on the 600-series motherboards and this could be seen as a teaser of what's to come to the AM5 platform.

Several AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPU & Memory Tuning Options Revealed Through X670E Motherboard BIOS

The AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs based on the Zen 4 core architecture will be offering both enthusiast and mainstream overclocking capabilities as the company revealed during its Computex event. It looks like we now have a taste of what to expect from the platform itself. The full list of features for overclocking and tuning include:

Active Memory Timing Settings feature with Memory Target Speed setting.

Max IF frequency - 3000MHz

LCLK Frequency Control

VDDIO Voltage Control: DIMM VDD and DIMM VDDQ

VPP Voltage Control

UCLK MODE - no changes

PBO and Curve Optimizer - no changes

Timings per channel: A, B, C, and D.

Extreme Memory Profile(XMP/EXPO) operates in two modes: Low Latency and High Bandwidth.

Active OC Tuner with 2 settings: CPU Current Limit and CPU Temperature Limit.

Async CPU/PCIe Clock

CCX Clock Control, 4 CCX

Host Clock

Zen 4: ✅Active Memory Timing Settings feature with Memory Target Speed setting.

✅Max IF frequency - 3000MHz

✅LCLK Frequency Control

✅VDDIO Voltage Control: DIMM VDD and DIMM VDDQ

✅VPP Voltage Control UCLK MODE - no changes

PBO and Curve Optimizer - no changes — Yuri Bubliy 🇺🇦 (@1usmus) August 10, 2022

Zen 4: ✅Timings per channel: A, B, C and D.

✅Extreme Memory Profile(XMP/EXPO) operates in two modes: Low Latency and High Bandwidth.

✅Active OC Tuner with 2 settings:

CPU Current Limit and CPU Temperature Limit.

✅Async CPU/PCIe Clock

✅CCX Clock Control, 4 CCX

✅Host Clock — Yuri Bubliy 🇺🇦 (@1usmus) August 10, 2022

Starting off, the AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs will come with an active memory timing settings feature with memory target speed setting. Does this seem to be part of the XMP/EXPO (Extended Profiles for Overclocking) for DDR5 memory. Users will be able to adjust timings per channel (A, B, C, and D) and also select from a range of pre-defined clocks/timing profiles within motherboard's BIOS. There will also be options to adjust VDDIO (DIMM CDD / DIMM VDDQ) and VPP voltages but the main thing highlighted here is that the maximum Infinity Fabric speed will be 3000 MHz or 3.0 GHz.

This confirms what we mentioned yesterday that Zen 4 chips will feature a 1:1 IFC (Infinity Fabric Clock) ratio with the DDR5-6000 memory. While this is the maximum Fabric Speed, we have been told that this will be achievable and is the targeted "Sweet Spot" for AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs. There are also UCLK mode, PBO, and Curve Optimizer settings that are coming over from the previous AM4 platform but few changes have been made so they should work mostly similar to the Zen 3 chips.

Yuri also notes that there are multipliers for memory besides frequency so it looks like the DDR5 overclocking scene on Zen 4 will be a big deal. There's already a mention of Low Latency and High Bandwidth mode with Low Latency offering the best performance while High Bandwidth mode is designed to take DDR5 overclocking to the next level.

Continuing on with the tuning options, AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPUs will also offer Active OC Tuner with two settings, a CPU Current Limit and CPU Temperature Limit. Users can also adjust the Async CPU/PCIe clock, Host Clock, and CCX clock speeds.

Do note that the Zen 4 die has been listed with a 4-core CCX (Core Complex design) arrangement which is similar to the Zen 2 design as Zen 3 dropped CCX and moved 8 cores within a singular CCD. So each Zen 4 CCD will house two CCX's and there will be a total of two Zen 4 CCD's on the flagship Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU such as the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. Besides the main tuning options, there are also several DDR5 memory-specific settings that can be found in the BIOS such as:

Dram ODT impedance RTT_NOM_WR

Dram ODT impedance RTT_NOM_RD

Dram ODT impedance RTT_WR

Dram ODT impedance RTT_PARK

Dram ODT impedance DQS_RTT_PARK

Processor ODT impedance

Processor DQ drive strengths

Dram DQ drive strengths

Processor CK drive strengths

Processor CA drive strengths

Processor CS drive strengths

DDR RAS (tab)

DDR Training Options (tab)

DDR Data Eye (tab)

There are definitely lots of tuning options coming to AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs but as we said earlier, there would be more exclusive features from each motherboard vendor for their boards. Expect more details on those later this month when AMD plans to do a full reveal of the processor lineup followed by the launch on the 15th of September.