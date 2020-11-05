G.Skill has announced the launch of its brand new Trident Z Neo DDR4 memory kits that are fully compatible with AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs. The new Trident Z Neo kits include capacities of up to 64 GB, speeds of up to 4000 MHz, and low-latency CL14 timings.

Just like with AMD Ryzen 3000 CPUs, G.Skill will be offering a brand new line of memory kits for the AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs too. The lineup will range from high speed, low latency & high capacity kits. For users who are building a new PC featuring an AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU (buy here), G.Skill has a range of kits that are expected to be available by the end of November.

Press Release - G.SKILL, the world’s leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals, is announcing new DDR4 memory specifications under the Trident Z Neo series, optimized for the new AMD Ryzen 5000 processors. Featuring ultra-high speeds of up to DDR4-4000 CL16-19-19-39 32GB (16GBx2), extreme low latency at DDR4-3800 CL14-16-16-36 32GB (16GBx2), and a high-capacity kit at DDR4-4000 CL18-22-22-42 64GB (32GBx2), these memory kits are the perfect choice for PC enthusiasts and gamers looking to push memory bandwidth to the extreme limits on the new AMD Ryzen 5000 processors.

Optimized for Extreme Frequency, High Capacities, & Low Latency

With the improvements of memory support on the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 processor series, the R&D team at G.SKILL is always looking to push the performance boundaries even further and have expanded the G.SKILL Trident Z Neo series with higher performance options, whether you’re looking for extreme frequencies, high kit capacities, or extremely low latency.

At high memory frequency speed, the Trident Z Neo DDR4-4000 CL16-19-19-39 32GB (16GBx2) raises the memory speed support for AMD platforms to DDR4-4000 from the previous generation of processors. Built with high-performance Samsung B-die components, this memory kit also features low latency of CL16. Seen below, this memory specification can be seen running in a 1:1 ratio on the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero and MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE motherboard with the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X processors.

For high kit capacity, the Trident Z Neo DDR4-4000 CL18-22-22-42 memory kit is available at an astounding 64GB (32GBx2). As seen in the screenshot below, this memory kit behemoth is running at a 1:1 ratio on the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero and the MSI MEG X570 GODLIKE motherboard with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X processors.

Pushing the limits on extreme low latency, the Trident Z Neo DDR4-3800 CL14-16-16-36 32GB (16GBx2) kit is the ultimate choice for high efficiency. Engineered with high-performance Samsung B-die components, this kit can be seen in the screenshots below running at a ratio of 1:1 on the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero motherboard with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor.

Availability & Specifications

These ultra-speed, high-capacity, and extremely low latency memory kits will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners at the end of November 2020. For a full list of released specifications, please see the table below.