Future MacBook Pro Models Might Feature ‘Deployable Feet’ for Enhanced Cooling

Apple's introduction of the M1 chips brought a major performance and battery boost to the lineup. While there are little to no heating issues present on the machines, there is no guarantee that the trend will continue with future upgrades. Apple is looking into 'Deployable Feet' for the MacBook Pro as an enhanced cooling solution. The research is mentioned in a patent filed by Apple that details how the company will make this happen.

Latest Apple Patent Shows Deployable Feet on the MacBook Pro for Enhanced Cooling and Heat Management

The patent application is titled "Deployable Feet for Display Articulation and Thermal Performance." The Apple patent highlights moving parts within the MacBook Pro which will lift the rear of the device for better cooling. The application shows feet that move under the laptop and raises it by 3.8mm in order to increase the airflow underneath.

In one scenario, the MacBook Pro's display hinge will be connected to the deployable feet which will lift the rear portion of the laptop mechanically. In another embodiment, Apple describes a gear train to deploy the feet which can be triggered via electro-mechanics, pneumatics, or through manual efforts by the user.

Apple states in the patent that the deployable feet will also take less space compared to fans and other cooling means. This will ensure that the MacBook Pro stays thin and light with better heat management. The cooling method will also contribute to the laptop's performance as less strain is put on the processor.

In one embodiment, the deployable section under the MacBook Pro is larger and according to the patent, "the deployable feature can at least partially define a vent when deployed." This increases natural airflow under the laptop. Apple also explains that the deployable feet or section of the device will be integrated with Mac's software. This will permit the processor to push better performance.

The electronic device can include a sensor that detects at least one of a temperature or a processing speed of the electronic device, and provides the signal in response to the detection. The electronic device can further include a fan, wherein a speed of the fan is at least partially based on a state of the deployable feature.

Apple's patent application also sheds light on the free space caused by the deployment of the feet. The company suggests that it can potentially be used for other purposes like an antenna or a speaker. Other than this, the design also contributes to better hinge placement which will allow for greater room to rotate.

Take note that the company files a lot of patents and it is not necessary that the end result will see daylight any time soon. It is possible that the product is not released at all as well, so do take the news with a grain of salt. How do you like the new Apple patent related to the MacBook Pro? Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.