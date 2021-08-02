Future iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks to Have Larger Space for Batteries as Apple Adopts Slimmer Chips

While Apple uses competitive-sized batteries for its iPads and MacBooks, it does need to up the capacity for its iPhones, though its makes up that margin through software optimizations. Fortunately, that might change, with a new report claiming that Apple may adopt slimmer peripheral chips for its aforementioned product line.

Apple Has Reportedly Approved TSMC’s 6th-Generation Process to Mass Produce Such Chips

Apple is expected to massively adopt IPDs or integrated passive devices for peripheral chips in future iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, according to a DigiTimes report. Since the new chips will be smaller in size, these will also be designed in such a manner that allows for higher performance and deliver space conservation, which in turn will be highly useful, since the vacant area can be used for bigger batteries.

Google Maps for iPhone and iPad Updated with New “Find Places Nearby” and “Know Before You Go” Widgets

This means that customers who were complaining about Apple not use bigger batteries in iPhones will be pleased to read about this development. Also, adoption in IPDs should enable future iPads and MacBooks to tout ever higher battery endurance, which should no doubt please customers. Unfortunately, it is not confirmed if Apple intends on using this technology in the iPhone 13 series, though a previous leak revealed that all models are expected to get modestly bigger cells, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max seeing the largest increase.

Apple’s manufacturing partners such as TSMC and Amkor will reportedly handle mass production of IPDs, with TSMC’s 6th-generation process expected to mass produce such chips. With such a limited space to work with, it is difficult to use various engineering methods to free up space, but we are glad to see that Apple is going the extra mile to make this happen, at least according to this report.

Will this be the time we finally stop complaining of smaller iPhone batteries? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

Image credits - iFixit

News Source: DigiTimes