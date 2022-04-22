FSR 2.0 New Comparison Screenshots Show Deathloop at Various Resolutions

When AMD first unveiled FSR 2.0, it demonstrated the new temporal upscaling technology by showcasing a few 4K comparison screenshots of Arkane's Deathloop, the first game set to support the updated FidelityFX Super Resolution.

However, several users expressed the desire to check out FSR 2.0 in action at lower resolutions, such as 1440p and 1080p. AMD has now satisfied the wish, providing an extensive set of comparison screenshots of FSR 2.0's main modes running at 4K, 1440p, and 1080p.

4K Native vs FSR 2.0 Quality

4K Native vs FSR 2.0 Quality, Balanced, and Performance

1440p Native vs FSR 2.0 Quality

1440p Native vs FSR 2.0 Quality, Balanced, Performance

1080p Native vs FSR 2.0 Quality

1080p Native vs FSR 2.0 Quality, Balanced, Performance

These Deathloop screenshots (available for uncompressed download here) were captured on a PC equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU, 32 GB DDR4 RAM, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU, and Windows 10 Pro OS. The graphics had been set to 'Ultra'.

You might notice some missing objects in the 1080p FSR 2.0 screenshots. According to AMD, that's because the game itself does not render small objects at far distances when the internal resolution is set to 720p or lower, which is the case when FSR 2.0 is enabled with a target output resolution of 1080p.

As a reminder, Deathloop will also offer the optional Ultra Performance FSR 2.0 mode, even though AMD did not showcase it in the comparison images. According to a GDC 2022 presentation, the Ultra Performance mode can provide up to 147% improved frame time at 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled.

FSR 2.0

Quality Mode Description Scale factor Input

resolution Output

resolution Quality “Quality” mode provides similar or better than native image quality with a projected significant performance gain. 1.5x per dimension(2.25x area scale)

(67% screen resolution) 1280 x 720

1706 x 960

2293 x 960

2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080

2560 x 1440

3440 x 1440

3840 x 2160 Balanced “Balanced” mode offers an ideal compromise between image quality and projected performance gains. 1.7x per dimension(2.89x area scale)

(59% screen resolution) 1129 x 635

1506 x 847

2024 x 847

2259 x 1270 1920 x 1080

2560 x 1440

3440 x 1440

3840 x 2160 Performance “Performance” mode provides image quality similar to native image quality with a projected major performance gain. 2.0x per dimension(4x area scale)

(50% screen resolution) 960 x 540

1280 x 720

1720 x 720

1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080

2560 x 1440

3440 x 1440

3840 x 2160 Ultra Performance “Ultra Performance” mode provides the highest performance gain while still maintaining an image quality representative of native rendering. 3.0x per dimension(9x area scale)

(33% screen resolution) 640 x 360

854 x 480

1147 x 480

1280 x 720 1920 x 1080

2560 x 1440

3440 x 1440

3840 x 2160

Finally, AMD said it is getting closer to being able to release FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0. The first games such as Deathloop should be available later this quarter, so stay tuned for more info.