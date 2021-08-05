Free Mario Golf Super Rush Update Adding Toadette, Ranked Match Mode, New Course and Improved Motion Controls is Dropping Later Today
A free Mario Golf Super Rush update for the Nintendo Switch will be released later today, Nintendo has announced.
The game’s second update will add Toadette as a new playable character to the game in addition to the new Ranked Match Mode, a new course, and improved motion controls. The update will become available later today for those in the US (tomorrow in Europe).
Nintendo announced the news through Twitter just now alongside a short glimpse at the new Ranked Match mode.
Mario Golf Super Rush was released globally for the Nintendo Switch back in June of this year. Our very own Nathan Birch reviewed the club-swinging title and praised diverse courses, adventure mode, visuals, and performance.
In terms of modes, Mario Golf: Super Rush offers up your standard stroke play, as well as a couple of fun new options. In Speed Golf, you’ll actually grab your bag and charge off across the fairway after you hit your ball, grabbing coins, powerups, and unleashing special dash moves to mess with your opponents. Speed Golf can either be played with standard “fewest strokes win” rules, with each hole having a time limit, or you can compete to see who can finish the course with the quickest time (this is a lot more fun). You could argue there isn’t really that much depth to barging around between holes, most matches are still determined by your golfing prowess first and foremost, but there’s just something satisfying about being able to fully explore courses on foot. Meanwhile, Battle Golf unleashes players in an arena where you’re free to choose which holes to tackle first. The concept is simple, but good fun for those who just want a quick multiplayer challenge.
