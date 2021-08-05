Free Mario Golf Super Rush Update Adding Toadette, Ranked Match Mode, New Course and Improved Motion Controls is Dropping Later Today

A free Mario Golf Super Rush update for the Nintendo Switch will be released later today, Nintendo has announced.

The game’s second update will add Toadette as a new playable character to the game in addition to the new Ranked Match Mode, a new course, and improved motion controls. The update will become available later today for those in the US (tomorrow in Europe).

Nintendo announced the news through Twitter just now alongside a short glimpse at the new Ranked Match mode.

Have a look at the Ranked Match mode that will be added in today’s update. The greens await! pic.twitter.com/YulhNpzub3 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 5, 2021

Mario Golf Super Rush was released globally for the Nintendo Switch back in June of this year. Our very own Nathan Birch reviewed the club-swinging title and praised diverse courses, adventure mode, visuals, and performance.