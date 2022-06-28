Wear OS 3 will Work with iPhones Despite Galaxy Watch 4 Not Supporting iOS

The Galaxy Watch 4 was the first smartwatch to ship with the latest Wear OS 3 and therefore, paved a way for more Wear OS 3 watches to come out in the future and actually allow Google to have a fighting chance against Apple's growing market dominance in terms of wearable. However, the most surprising thing was that Galaxy Watch 4 did not have support for iOS. Which means that you'd need an Android phone to use smartwatch.

Samsung Clearly Did Not Want the Galaxy Watch 4 to Run on iPhones by Cutting off the Wear OS 3 Support

Now, in a surprising turn of events, we now have confirmation that Wear OS 3 will have support for iOS, and users will be able to use it without any issues.

Speaking to Wareable, Qualcomm has indeed confirmed that the upcoming Montblanc Summit 3 will indeed be compatible with iPhone, and for those wondering, the Summit 3 is the first non-Samsung smartwatch to run Wear OS 3.

This is an important thing for Wear OS 3 in general because we have a lot of excellent smartwatches from the likes of Tag Heuer, Fossil, and Mont Blanc as well, and if you do want to use these watches, you will no longer have to be tied a specific phone.

Sure, Apple Watch would still be the watch of choice for everyone using iPhone but the fact that there is now a choice for those who are looking for something higher end with better fit and finish is always a good thing.

As for the Montblanc Summit 3, the latest luxury smartwatch will be debuting in July for $1,290 and will be running Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+

Will you be getting your hands on the Montblanc Summit 3? Let us know in the comments below.