Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 Patch Adds TAA on PC, Co-Op Stories and More
Forza Horizon 5 will receive the first expansion dedicated to Hot Wheels about a month from now, but that doesn't mean the developers at Playground Games are sitting idle until then.
The free Series 9 update is scheduled to launch in just a few days, on Tuesday, June 21st, and it will include quite a few additions. PC players are finally getting Temporal Antialiasing (TAA) support, something that fans have been requesting for a long time since the engine only supported the outdated Multi-Sample Antialiasing (MSAA) technique. Graphics elements such as tree foliage will especially benefit from TAA and there is also a sharpness control slider so that players can fine-tune its final appearance.
The Series 9 update also introduces the ability to play Forza Horizon 5 Stories cooperatively with up to six players in total.
In co-op play, the Convoy Leader is allowed to host any Horizon Story available to them. The highest score earned in the group is applied to all participants, so even if some players don’t achieve the objective, those who succeed will complete the mission for everyone.
Players who complete a Horizon Story in co-op will find that mission is already marked as completed once they unlock it in their playthrough.
Ahead of the Hot Wheels expansion, the developers are also adding a bunch of themed cars for players to unlock in Forza Horizon 5.
2018 Hot Wheels 2JetZ - Earn 20 PTS during the Summer “Wet” Season on the Series 9 Festival Playlist from June 23 – June 29.1957 Hot Wheels Nash Metropolitan Custom - Earn 20 PTS during the Spring “Hot” Season on the Series 9 Festival Playlist from July 14 – July 20.1968 Plymouth Barracuda Formula-S - Earn 20 PTS during the Autumn “Storm” Season on the Series 9 Festival Playlist from June 30 – July 6.1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee - Earn 20 PTS during the Winter “Dry” Season on the Series 9 Festival Playlist from July 7 – July 13.
