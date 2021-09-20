Forza Horizon 5 to Offer Eliminator Battle Royale, Casual Horizon Tour Mode, More at Launch

Playground Games has dropped their latest Forza Horizon 5 Let’s Go! livestream, with the focus this time around being on the game’s various online multiplayer features. Team Adventure has been replaced by Horizon Open, which will include various options, including Open Racing, Open Drifting, Playground Games, and fan-favorite The Eliminator battle royale. Playground is also adding the new Horizon Tour, which is more of a casual mode, that lets you explore the world at a relaxed pace while engaging in six-player co-op races. There are, of course, a variety of minigames to engage in as well. You can check out the full Let’s Go show, below.

Sounds like a pretty robust set of multiplayer options at launch! Need to know more about Forza Horizon 5? Do check out Wccftech’s Q&A with the game’s devs, a list of over 400 cars in the game, and the following list of key features…

- Lead breathtaking expeditions across the vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars. Diverse open world - Explore a world of striking contrast and beauty. Discover living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons and a towering snow-capped volcano.

- Explore a world of striking contrast and beauty. Discover living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, pristine beaches, vast canyons and a towering snow-capped volcano. Adventurous open world - Immerse yourself in a deep campaign with hundreds of challenges that reward you for engaging in the activities you love. Meet new characters and choose the outcomes of their Horizon Story missions.

- Immerse yourself in a deep campaign with hundreds of challenges that reward you for engaging in the activities you love. Meet new characters and choose the outcomes of their Horizon Story missions. Evolving open world - Take on awe-inspiring weather events like towering dust storms and intense tropical storms as Mexico’s unique, dynamic seasons change the world every week. Keep coming back for new events, challenges, collectibles, and rewards, and new areas to explore.

- Take on awe-inspiring weather events like towering dust storms and intense tropical storms as Mexico’s unique, dynamic seasons change the world every week. Keep coming back for new events, challenges, collectibles, and rewards, and new areas to explore. Social open world - Team up with other players and enter the Horizon Arcade for a continuing series of fun, over-the-top challenges that keep you and your friends in the action and having fun with no menus, loading screens or lobbies.

- Team up with other players and enter the Horizon Arcade for a continuing series of fun, over-the-top challenges that keep you and your friends in the action and having fun with no menus, loading screens or lobbies. Your open world - Create your own expressions of fun with the new EventLab gameplay toolset including custom races, challenges, stunts, and new game modes. Customize your cars in more ways than ever before. Use the Gift Drops feature to share your custom creations.

Forza Horizon 5 peels onto PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on November 9.