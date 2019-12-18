Fortnite Update Adds Battle Lab, Which Lets Players Easily Create Their Own Modes

Fortnite has added one more big feature before Christmas – the Battle Lab. The new mode lets you set up a private island with your own rules, with player being able to tweak everything from loot drops, to combat scenarios, and the effects of gravity. It sounds somewhat similar to what you can do in Creative mode, but much simplified, with the building aspect removed.

Here are the main changes coming to Fortnite with version 11.31, including the Battle Lab and some changes to Playground Mode:

Introducing Battle Lab: Jump into your own Battle Royale island and set the rules! Select from favorite LTM loot pools, set up combat scenarios with the new Bot Grenades, and create your own mode by setting options like gravity and fall damage.

Fill your game with up to 15 friends on your own island, or matchmake with default options in a public Battle Lab. New home for Playground: Looking for Playground? We’ve incorporated Playground under Creative. Play Creative maps with others by queuing for Creative and choosing “Play” instead of “Create.”

There’s also plenty of other stuff going on with Fortnite right now, including the annual Winterfest event, which offers new challenges and 14 days of free presents. Epic will also be “unvaulting” a variety of favorite weapons and limited-time modes, including Wick’s Bounty, Arsenal, and more. Check out a trailer for this year’s Winterfest, below.

Oh, and the somewhat odd in-game debut of a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip has come and gone, but Fortnite still has a bunch of Star-Wars-related challenges to tackle and cosmetics to collect. The movie itself may not be great, but hey, swinging a lightsaber is always going to be fun. The Star Wars stuff will be ongoing until December 23.

Fortnite is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile platforms.