DLSS Ultra Performance, VR and Dynamic Resolution Support Coming Soon to Unreal Engine 4 RTX Branch

During the GeForce RTX 3000 series reveal, NVIDIA announced a new DLSS Ultra performance mode that would allow the flagship RTX 3090 graphics card to enable smooth 8K gaming on the upcoming GPU. Following the event, NVIDIA revealed that this new DLSS mode, alongside Virtual Reality support and Dynamic Resolution support, will be made available to developers later this month via the NVIDIA RTX Unreal Engine 4 branch.

New Ultra Performance Mode for 8K Gaming. Deliver unprecedented visual clarity with DLSS. When paired with a GeForce RTX 3090, DLSS enables the creation of 8K game content, so you can support the new high-bar in display resolution. Improved VR Support Maintaining the 2880×1600 resolution of top-end VR head mounted displays while delivering the recommended 90 FPS has been made easier with DLSS. Dynamic Resolution Support The input buffer can change dimensions from frame to frame while the output size remains fixed. If the rendering engine supports dynamic resolution, DLSS can be used to perform the required upscale to the display resolution.

Adding support for dynamic resolution can definitely further increase the flexibility for game developers who have chosen to adopt Deep Learning Super Sampling in their games. Perhaps the Virtual Reality support is even more interesting, though; while NVIDIA added Variable Rate Super Sampling (VRSS) earlier this year for VR games, that's limited to titles that support Multisample Antialiasing (MSAA), a form of anti-aliasing that is slowly but surely going out of fashion. On the other hand, DLSS 2.0 is built upon the Temporal Antialiasing (TAA) framework, which is much more common in new games.

Fortnite’s About to Look Epic – NVIDIA RTX, DLSS and More Coming Soon

The latest game to soon get support NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling is Epic's Fortnite, which is also getting ray-traced reflections, shadows, ambient occlusion and global illumination. The popular Battle Royale game will also be among the first to include the new NVIDIA Reflex technology, in order to reduce latency.