First iPad Air 4 Unboxing in Sky Blue Finish Shows up Online, Revealing Side-Mounted Touch ID

If you wanted a very first look at Apple’s new iPad Air 4, you’ll be pleased to know that an unboxing clip has been uploaded on YouTube, giving potential customers a first glimpse of how the slate will look when it ends up in your hands. The unboxing video also provides a first look towards the changes Apple has made on the fourth-generation iPad Air and though it sports slimmer bezels than its predecessor, they’re still highly visible if you compare them to the 2020 iPad Pro line.

New iPad Air 4 Shows Flat Edges, Just Like the iPhone 12 Lineup, and It Features a 20W Charger and USB-C Cable

If you wanted to see what the new iPad Air 4 would look like and what accessories Apple would provide in its packaging, then the YouTube channel Tech107 has all the answers for you in this latest video. While the latest slate features Apple’s latest and greatest 5nm A14 Bionic chipset, the video doesn’t show the iPad Air 4’s performance; only how it looks and feels. While this isn’t a comprehensive review, we can expect more detailed unboxing videos and reviews of the new iPad Air to come out in the near future.

First iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Unboxing and First Impression Video Go Live – Here’s a Detailed Roundup

One of the biggest changes implemented on the iPad Air 4 is the presence of Touch ID that’s mounted on the side. This is actually the first time that Apple has made such a change, with the company’s executive stating that the addition was a feat of engineering, though it should be noted that a lot of Android-based smartphones also ship with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. If the executive is talking about the level of accuracy that can be experienced in such a small surface area, then alright, we’ll have no choice but to take Apple’s word for it.

The unboxing video also shows a 20W power brick, along with a USB-C to USB-C charging cable, and these are the only two accessories bundled with the iPad Air 4. In case you forgot, pre-orders of Apple’s latest tablet went live on October 16, with the iPad Air 4 expected to be officially available from October 23, which is a Friday. Priced at $599 for the base storage version without LTE connectivity, the new slate will also be available in the Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, and Green finishes, aside from the Sky Blue variant.

If you wish to check out the iPad Air 4 unboxing video, take a look at the link below and let us know your thoughts down in the comments on what you think about it.

News Source: Tech107