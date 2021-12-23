First Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing Video Shows the Device Ahead of Launch

The Galaxy S21 FE leaked yesterday in an extensive spill, and well, today, the phone has made its return in a full unboxing video that shows more or less everything about the phone and leaves absolutely nothing to the imagination for those who are still waiting for the phone to come out.

Someone Already Has Their Hands on the Galaxy S21 FE Retail Unit

First of all, you are going to be presented with an eco-friendly retail box. This means that there is not going to be a lot included in the device. For starters, aside from your documentation, USB Type-C cable, and the phone, there is nothing else at all. This has become a standard, so we are not really worried about it anymore.

Android 13 Could Let Users Set Language on a Per-App Basis

I am not going to take more of your time and let you watch the video itself.

The video shows the Galaxy S21 FE in a graphite color finish, and this variant is coming with the Snapdragon 888 model. However, you could expect the Exynos 2100 models to come out in some regions as well, mainly the Asian regions. The phone is going to be available in Olive Green, Lavender, and White aside from the Graphite that you see in this video.

As confirmed before, the Galaxy S21 FE will sport a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will also bring 5G connectivity along with all the other bells and whistles. We are expecting the phone to go official on 11th January, but Samsung could also unveil it before that at CES 2022.

Are you impressed by the Galaxy S21 FE or do you think it is just a desperate attempt to sell the phone to the masses? Let us know in the comments.