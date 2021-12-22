Full Galaxy S21 FE Marketing Material Spills Everything There Is

We now have another Galaxy S21 FE leak and this time around, everything is in full swing because after looking at almost everything we wanted to about the device, we are now gawking at the marketing material of the phone that leaves nothing to the imagination as it spills out everything in a full-blown leak showing the marketing material of the device.

The Galaxy S21 FE Marketing Material Shows Us Everything There Is

The press slides were shared by none other than @evleaks and it pretty much confirms everything we wanted to know about the Galaxy S21 FE. Samsung is apparently looking forward to "turn passion into epic fan experiences."

You can look at the marketing material below and then we can discuss the phone in details.

The slide finally confirms that the Galaxy S21 FE brings a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that has a 120Hz refresh rate along with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a camera array that follows the 12+12+8-megapixel route, and a 32-megapixel front camera.

The phoen also brings 6/8 gigs of RAM and 128/256 gigs of internal storage and with 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W super-fast charging. You are also getting access to a 15W charger that will be included in the retail box.

Of course, I would act surprised if I could but I have forgotten the amount of times I have talked about this phone in the past. To me, the Galaxy S21 FE is still a surprise, in a way that releasing a 2021 budget phone in 2022 makes very little sense but Samsung seems to be confident enough to make that happen, and being a life-long Samsung user, I am looking forward to seeing how this phone fares. In terms of the specs, I already know that the phone will deliver as the Snapdragon 888 combined with Samsung's software is still one of the best hardware combination you could hope for.

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy S21 FE? The phone is set to go official on 11th January, 2022. We will be providing full coverage whenever the device