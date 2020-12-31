The very first Cyberpunk 2077 DLC has been teased by developer CD Projekt Red.

Back in November of this year, we reported that the developer wouldn’t be detailing the game’s DLC until after its release, and with the game now available globally, CD Projekt Red has launched a teaser page on the game’s official website.

“The initial plan was to do it before release, but after the recent delay, we decided to wait for the release to provide gamers with the game and then start talking about future projects”, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kiciński said back in November. “So, after release.”

Aside from a short teaser clip and a release frame, no additional details were shared, but according to the development team, more info on the game’s first DLC is inbound.

As mentioned on the teaser site, the very first Cyberpunk 2077 DLC will be arriving in early 2021. Unfortunately, a more precise date wasn’t revealed yet, but as mentioned, additional details will follow shortly.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available globally now for PC, consoles, and Stadia. A next-gen version for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is slated for a release in 2021.

Meanwhile, PC players can try out some of the available mods that have been made available by the community, including the improved behavior mod for NPCs and the Ray Tracing optimization mod. Those playing the game on PC also will be happy to learn that well-known modder ‘Halk Hogan’ appears to be considering a Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project similar to his The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project.