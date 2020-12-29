Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Improves NPCs’ Behavior

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been released online introduces some very welcome improvements for non-playable characters roaming Night City.

The first new mod is the Alternate Crowd Behavior, an .ini file tweak that alters how crowds are generated, how they move, and how they react to one another, attempting to fix one of the most glaring issues currently found in the game.

Simple INI file changes that change how the NPC's walking around act and react to each other. Primary changes are in relation to how they pass each other, greatly reducing the semi-circle walkaround behavior of the original which causes the crowds to significantly spread out. Changes List : Increased forward obstacle detection distance

Increased the distance NPC's avoid the player

Decreased safe space around each NPC to allow them to get closer to each other

Reduced turning rate when adjusting path to avoid others

Reduced likelyhood of stopping when running into another NPC

Increased distance at which NPCs can wait for lights

Increased check distance for J-Walking

Increased distance to avoid player

Increased path planning distance

Reduce the likelyhood of NPC's disappearing when out of view

Increased time before despawn

Increased maximum allowed NPC's

Removed view-only spawning restriction

Removed speed based spawn blocking for crowds

Removed teleportation of NPCs to new locations Note - this does not stop the NPC's from disappearing if you do something that scares them. Unfortunately whatever is removing them is not controlled by any INI settings

The Cyberpunk 2077 Alternate Crowd Behavior mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia worldwide.