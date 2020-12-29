Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Improves NPCs’ Behavior
A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been released online introduces some very welcome improvements for non-playable characters roaming Night City.
The first new mod is the Alternate Crowd Behavior, an .ini file tweak that alters how crowds are generated, how they move, and how they react to one another, attempting to fix one of the most glaring issues currently found in the game.
Simple INI file changes that change how the NPC's walking around act and react to each other.
Primary changes are in relation to how they pass each other, greatly reducing the semi-circle walkaround behavior of the original which causes the crowds to significantly spread out.
Changes List :
Increased forward obstacle detection distance
Increased the distance NPC's avoid the player
Decreased safe space around each NPC to allow them to get closer to each other
Reduced turning rate when adjusting path to avoid others
Reduced likelyhood of stopping when running into another NPC
Increased distance at which NPCs can wait for lights
Increased check distance for J-Walking
Increased distance to avoid player
Increased path planning distance
Reduce the likelyhood of NPC's disappearing when out of view
Increased time before despawn
Increased maximum allowed NPC's
Removed view-only spawning restriction
Removed speed based spawn blocking for crowds
Removed teleportation of NPCs to new locations
Note - this does not stop the NPC's from disappearing if you do something that scares them. Unfortunately whatever is removing them is not controlled by any INI settings
The Cyberpunk 2077 Alternate Crowd Behavior mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Stadia worldwide.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 49.94
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.