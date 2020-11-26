Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC Won’t Be Detailed Until After the Game’s Release

Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be a big game, the kind you play for 170 hours without beating, but CD Projekt Red is also promising a large amount of DLC. At least as much as The Witcher 3 had. Back in September, CDPR CEO Adam Kiciński hinted they would reveal DLC details prior to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

Yes, you can expect a similar path after release. You can expect more, actually. We’re not going into too many details today, but everything will be clear before release. As we are close to the release, expect the post-release plans to be revealed fairly soon. A series of free DLCs and expansions will be described – as I said, you can expect it fairly soon and then everything will be made clear.

Well, Cyberpunk 2077 has suffered a couple delays since then, and now it seems CDPR isn’t ready to talk about post-launch plans until after release. This was revealed by Kiciński during CDPR’s most recent earnings call (tip of the hat to Video Games Chronicle for taking note of the quote)…

The initial plan was to do it before release, but after the recent delay, we decided to wait for the release to provide gamers with the game and then start talking about future projects. So, after release.

So, when might we learn about Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC? Well, as we previously reported, CDPR will be talking about Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer in the first quarter of 2021, so it seems likely we learn about other post-launch plans at around the same time.

I said already we are not focusing right now on talking too much about other future products, products that are to be released after Cyberpunk. So please be with us in the first quarter of next year when we plan to share some strategy update. And I believe Cyberpunk multiplayer will be possible.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on December 10, and can be played on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility. Full next-gen upgrades are coming in early 2021.