Mozilla has launched Firefox 78 for Windows, macOS, and Linux, bringing accessibility features, new Refresh button, and video call improvements. This version is the last of the browser supporting OS X 10.9 Mavericks, OS X 10.10 Yosemite, and OS X 10.11 El Capitan.

"These users will be moved to the Firefox Extended Support Release (ESR) channel by an application update," the browser maker said. "This will provide security updates until the next ESR update in July 2021, after which the affected users will no longer receive security updates."

“While Apple does not have a public policy governing security updates for older macOS releases, their ongoing practice has been to support the most recent three releases. The last security update applicable to macOS 10.11 was made available in July 2018. Unsupported operating systems do not receive security updates, have known exploits, and can be dangerous to use, which makes it difficult to maintain Firefox on those versions.”

As for what is new with today's Firefox 78 release, here is the changelog:

The Protections Dashboard includes consolidated reports about tracking protection, data breaches, and password management. New features let you: Track how many breaches you’ve resolved right from the dashboard See if any of your saved passwords may have been exposed in a data breach To view your dashboard, type about:protections into the address bar, or select “Protections Dashboard” from the main menu.

Because we know people try to fix problems by reinstalling Firefox when a simple refresh is more likely to solve the issue, we’ve added a Refresh button to the Uninstaller.

With this release, your screen saver will no longer interrupt WebRTC calls on Firefox, making conference and video calling in Firefox better.

We’ve rolled out WebRender to Windows users with Intel GPUs, bringing improved graphics performance to an even larger audience.

Firefox 78 is also our Extended Support Release (ESR), where the changes made over the course of the previous 10 releases will now roll out to our ESR users. Some of the highlights are: Kiosk mode Client certificates Service Worker and Push APIs are now enabled The Block Autoplay feature is enabled Picture-in-picture support View and manage web certificates in about:certificate

Pocket recommendations, featuring some of the best stories on the web, will now appear on the Firefox new tab for 100% of our users in the UK. If you don’t see them, you can turn on Pocket articles in your new tab, follow these steps.

There are also tons of updates for developers and Enterprise, along with several accessibility improvements. For the complete changelog, head over to these official release notes.

You can download Firefox 78 for desktop directly from Firefox. If you are already running the browser, it should upgrade to the latest version automatically.