Firefox 75 is now out, available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. The latest browser from Mozilla brings a redesigned address bar with search improvements and some performance enhancements.

While many other companies have been pushed to disrupt their release schedules due to the ongoing health crisis, Mozilla managed to stick to its schedule releasing Firefox 75 on time. The privacy-focused browser maker said that all of us have been spending more time online, increasingly relying on the power of search to access information and resources, which is why the latest version of the browser focuses on improving the search experience.

"Did you know that there’s a super fast way to do your searches through the address bar? Simply press CTRL and L (command-L on a Mac)," Mozilla writes. "It’s just one of our many keyboard shortcuts." The improved address bar with faster search experience includes:

Refreshed look and feel with an enlarged address bar

Smarter searches

Top sites right at your fingertips with easier access to already open tabs

Here's the complete changelog of Firefox 75

Focused, clean search experience that's optimized for smaller laptop screens

Top sites now appear when you select the address

Improved readability of search suggestions with a focus on new search terms

Suggestions include solutions to common Firefox issues

On Linux, the behavior when clicking on the Address Bar and the Search Bar now matches other desktop platforms: a single click selects all without primary selection, a double click selects a word, and a triple click selects all with primary selection - Firefox will locally cache all trusted Web PKI Certificate Authority certificates known to Mozilla. This will improve HTTPS compatibility with misconfigured web servers and improve security. - Firefox is now available in Flatpak, an easier way to install and use Firefox on Linux. - Direct Composition is being integrated for our users on Windows to help improve performance and enable our ongoing work to ship WebRender on Windows 10 laptops with Intel graphics cards. Enterprise: Experimental support for using client certificates from the OS certificate store can be enabled on macOS by setting the preference security.osclientcerts.autoload to true.

Enterprise policies may be used to exclude domains from being resolved via TRR (Trusted Recursive Resolver) using DNS over HTTPS. Developer: Save bandwidth and reduce browser memory by using the loading attribute on the <img> element. The default "eager" value loads images immediately, and the "lazy" value delays loading until the image is within range of the viewport.

Instant evaluation for Console expressions lets developers identify and fix errors more rapidly than before. As long as expressions typed into the Web Console are side-effect free, their results will be previewed while you type.

Mozilla has also fixed several security issues with today's release of Firefox 75. Details available over at this blog post. You can now download Firefox 75 from here. Existing users would receive the updated version automatically.