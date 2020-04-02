Mozilla has today announced a COVID-19 Solutions Fund as part of the Mozilla Open Source Support Program (MOSS). The browser maker is looking to find open source technology projects fighting the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and has promised to award up to $50,000 to each project.

The company is accepting applications for both hardware and software projects, like an open source ventilator or a software platform that connects hospitals with people who own 3D printers and can thus print parts. It also includes software projects that solve for "secondary effects of COVID-19 (e.g., a browser plugin that combats COVID related misinformation)."

Applications for COVID-19 Coronavirus Solutions Fund are welcome from anywhere in the world

Mozilla said that it is accepting applications from everywhere in the world, adding that it will focus on projects that are mature and can be immediately deployed using its funding.

Here are some of the key details of the COVID-19 Solutions Fund that Mozilla has shared:

We are generally looking to fund reasonably mature projects that can immediately deploy our funding, early stage ideas are unlikely to receive funding.

We generally expect awardees to use all funds within three months of receiving the award.

We will accept applications from anywhere in the world to the extent legally permitted.

We will accept applications from any type of legal entity, including NGOs, for profit hospitals, or a team of developers with strong ties to an affected community.

Applications will be accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis.

The MOSS committee will only consider projects which are released publicly under a license that is either a free software license according to the FSF or an open source license according to the OSI. Projects which are not licensed for use under an open source license are not eligible for MOSS funding.

You can head over to this link to submit your proposal; just select COVID-19 Solutions Fund in the drop down menu (there are currently three different MOSS tracks accepting applications). The company cited the open source ventilator specs recently released by the University of Florida Center for Safety, Simulation, and Advanced Learning Technologies as the type of project that could receive funding from Mozilla.