Finally! YouTube Picture-in-Picture is Coming for All iOS Users in the U.S

YouTube is finally gearing up and officially announcing picture-in-picture support for all iOS devices. The upcoming support will allow everyone to close the YouTube app and continue watching their videos in a smaller pop-up window. Apple rolled out support for picture-in-picture last year and while many third-party apps have integrated the feature into their apps, YouTube was a bit indecisive. However, YouTube for iOS is now officially gaining picture-in-picture support for users in the United States.

YouTube Is Finally Gaining Picture-in-Picture Mode on iPhone and iPad

As mentioned earlier YouTube will be gaining support for picture-in-picture or PiP mode in the United States. At this point in time, the company will be rolling out picture-in-picture support for all premium subscribers of the service (via MacRumors). However, a larger rollout will take place soon which will be available to all and not just the premium subscribers. It was previously speculated that the feature will only be available for premium subscribers, but it seems this is not the case.

Picture-in-Picture (PiP) allows users to watch YouTube videos in a small mini player while simultaneously browsing outside of the YouTube app on their mobile device. We’re starting to roll out PiP for YouTube Premium members on iOS and plan to launch PiP for all US iOS users as well.

YouTube has been indecisive for a long. It released the feature but took it back after some time on Safari. However, this time, it seems the feature will be here to stay. As of now, the feature is only being rolled out in the United States. However, we hope the company will see fit to launch a global rollout of the feature. We will share more details on YouTube's picture-in-picture mode as soon as we have further information.

Are you waiting for YouTube to release PiP support for all users? Let us know in the comments.