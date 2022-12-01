Final Fantasy XVI Release Date May Have Been Leaked

Final Fantasy XVI may release in late June, according to the information provided today by a reliable leaker.

A few hours ago, The Snitch shared a cryptic tweet that seems to be related to the latest entry in the series by Square Enix. As the "crystal" in the tweet likely refers to Final Fantasy XVI, "twenty two grains of sand" and "six nations divided" could refer to the game's release date, which would be June 22nd.

in the loneliness of the night

a light blinded my eyes

twenty two grains of sand

and a crystal that protected me

six nations divided

a common language — The Snitch (@insider_wtf) December 1, 2022

While The Snitch has proved to be highly reliable with their leaks, we have to take the leaked Final Fantasy XVI release date with a grain of salt. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer to learn when the latest entry in the series launches, as the release date will be officially announced before the end of the month, as revealed by Naoki Yoshida himself last month.

I'm curious about the release date because it's nearing completion. At the moment it's set to be "Summer 2023", but when do you think you'll find out the specific release date?

Yoshida : We plan to release the information again later this year, so I think we can say it at that time. I don't think it's going to be over the summer, so I think it's okay (laughs).

I've been used to the development environment for online games for the past few years, so I was a little surprised that I had to master it so quickly (bitter smile). If you think about producing physical discs, shipping them all over the world, and so on, it takes several months of physical time after mastering up. When I say that the development status is 90% and 50%, I think there will be voices saying "Please release it immediately", but there are such circumstances...

Final Fantasy XVI launches on PlayStation 5 as a six-month console exclusive sometime during Summer 2023.