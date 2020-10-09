Final Fantasy XVI Lore, Action Combat System Get Some New Details

Some new information regarding Final Fantasy XVI's lore and action combat system has been shared online thanks to Japanese magazine Famitsu.

As reported by @aitaikimochi, the latest issue of the Japanese magazine revealed who's the game's main character, how humans cannot survive in the game's world without Crystals, and how the main character can perform a "shift" warp as well as use Summons attacks. You can find all the new information detailed below.

The latest Famitsu magazine has some new info on Final Fantasy 16 + new comments from Yoshi-P and Takai! Tidbits: -Protagonist IS the one who says (re: Joshua) "Stop! He's my younger brother!" -Humans cannot live w/o crystals -Staff are working towards completion of the game. pic.twitter.com/Sq4yUwXxfv — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) October 9, 2020

Yesterday, Square Enix confirmed that the development of Final Fantasy XVI is proceeding smoothly. The basic development and scenario production has been completed, and the team is currently focused on boss battles and expand the development tools.

Basic development and scenario production have already been completed, and we are continuing to create large-scale resources and build boss battles while expanding various development tools. In addition, most staff work remotely. In addition, especially in action production and map production, there is still room for incorporating your own ideas, so we are waiting for applications from those who have such a challenging spirit.

Final Fantasy XVI will release on a yet to be confirmed release date on PC and PlayStation 5. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.