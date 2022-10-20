Menu
Company

Final Fantasy XVI New Trailer Provides New Look At The Game’s Gorgeous World, Intense Combat and More

Francesco De Meo
Oct 20, 2022, 10:23 AM EDT
Final Fantasy XVI

A new Final Fantasy XVI trailer has been shared online today, providing a new look at the game's setting, gorgeous world, combat, and more.

The trailer, which can be watched below, reveals some new information on the land of Valisthea, which has been dying as the crystals slowly fade away, and the kingdoms found in this land, such as the Grand Duchy of Rosaria, the Holy Empire of Sanbreque, the Iron Kingdom and a few others. The new Final Fantasy XVI trailer also features some combat which shows Joshua and Clive fighting and flashy disposing of a lot of different enemies, as well as Eikons and more.

Related StoryUle Lopez
NEO: The World Ends With You Steam Version is Now Available

Who shall claim their fading light?
From a single spark, will the land ignite
A new shadow rises to fall upon the Dominants,
painting their destinies black as night.

It has been fifteen hundred years since the fall of our forebears, and Valisthea has been slowly dying ever since. Darkness spreads as day gives way to twilight, the Mothers' flame now all but a flicker. And as the fringes fade, the people flock to the Mothercrystals.

The release of the new Final Fantasy XVI trailer is most definitely welcome, but it wasn't really surprising, as producer Naoki Yoshida did say last month that a new trailer would be released in October. He also confirmed that the game can be played from beginning to end and is a roller coaster of story and action, which today's trailer seems to suggest.

Final Fantasy XVI launches sometime during Summer 2023 on PlayStation 5, and any other version of the game has yet to be officially confirmed. We will keep you updated on the game, or any other version of it, as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
Filter videos by
Order