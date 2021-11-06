Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Delayed Until December 7

The Endwalker expansion for Final Fantasy XIV has been delayed from November 23 to December 7. The Early Access version of Endwalker will be available for players on December 3. Final Fantasy XIV's Director Naoki Yoshida stated that there were many reasons behind the delay. The Producer then took to the Final Fantasy XIV Lodestone to apologize to players and explain the reason behind the expansion's delay.

I am incredibly sorry to share this so close to launch, but I have decided to postpone the release of Endwalker. The original release date was scheduled for Tuesday, November 23, 2021, but I have decided to delay the release by two weeks. As such, the expansion pack will now be released on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. There are several reasons for the postponement, but as I’m the one overseeing all aspects of the title as the head of the project, the responsibility falls solely on me. Allow me to convey my sincerest apologies to our players, our Warriors of Light around the world who have been looking so forward to the release of Endwalker. I am truly sorry.

Yoshida cites the reason behind the delay to be his selfishness throughout the development of the expansion. However, he believes that Endwalker's story will be successfully depicted. "While we will require a little longer until the expansion pack’s release, please rest assured that we will continue investing every ounce of our strength into development and operations in order to deliver an immersive adventure to our players." He said.

Additionally, Patch 6.01 (Pandaemonium) is scheduled for release on December 21, while Patch 6.05 (Pandaemonium [Savage], new Allagan Tomestones and new gear) is scheduled for January 4, 2022.

In the meantime, Square Enix released a new trailer (launch trailer) for Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker. The trailer can be watched below:

Endwalker is going to be the culmination of FFXIV's events so far. The expansion promises to be one of the biggest expansions in the game's history. We recently had the chance to preview Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. If you're curious about the new features brought by the expansion, you can check the article here.